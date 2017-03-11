Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

At Life's End it's Not About Tech but Relationships

At Life's End it's Not About Tech but Relationships

Andy Crouch shares this touching story: A few years ago I had the great gift of being invited into the bedroom of my friend David Sacks, born in 1968 just like me but brought to the end of his life by cancer that, by the time it was discovered, had erupted throughout his body. After a glorious and grace-filled year of life made possible by medical treatment, David's illness outran the drugs. In his last days he lay on his bed. His body was ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Friends Show Unflinching Love To Severely Burned Man

Friends Show Unflinching Love To Severely Burned Man

B.J. Miller was a sophomore at Princeton when, one Monday night in November 1990, he and two friends slipped out for drinks and then decided to climb a commuter train parked at the ...

[ Read More ]

Boy Commits Suicide After Reaching Out to On-line Community

Most who champion on-line chat rooms and message boards argue that such technology encourages community. The question, however, is just how healthy on-line community really is. Emboldened ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top