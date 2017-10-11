Fan Buys World Series Tickets for $9
The World Series, one of the most coveted sporting events to attend in the world, ordinarily fetches a high price per ticket. Often, "standing room only" tickets can go for hundreds (and sometimes even thousands) of dollars. That's why, when Los Angeles Dodgers fan Jordan Benedict saw a pair of $9 tickets to the 2017 World ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
I once asked a Jewish friend to forgive the church and me for [how the church has sometimes hurt] Jews in the name of Christ. I waited for him to tell me to get lost or, maybe, to ...
[ Read More
]
Ravi Zacharias shared the following true story about a conversation he had with a young Muslim Palestinian:
We were sitting in a coffee shop in Jerusalem and he spoke in soft tones. ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
The work of Jesus on the cross is something we should never forget. His suffering, His body and His blood were given for us. We were bought with a price, redeemed by love and set free from our sins.
[ Read More
]
Each song comes with demo and split-track versions (both with and without on-screen lyrics).
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments