Dad Given Ticket for Singing 1990 Dance Hit "Everybody Dance Now" While Driving

There are some songs that are just so good that it's hard not to sing along when they come on in the car. That was the case for Montreal native Taoufik Moalla when C+C Music Factory's 1990 hit "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" came on while he was driving. Moalla began to sing along (presumably with some enthusiasm, if you are familiar ...