Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Called to Be a Tugboat, Not a Cruise Ship

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]Called to Be a Tugboat, Not a Cruise Ship

Aircraft carriers and cruise ships sail on blue oceans with immense reserves of power and degrees of freedom. One sort of ocean-going vessel is devoted to aggression and war, the other to comfort and leisure. Both, however, are massive, independent, floating islands of power. They navigate "strategically"—based on large-scale charts, covering vast distances, driven by economic or military considerations.

Tugboats, on the other hand, are limited to a specific harbor. A tugboat master may be one of the highest paid individuals in the shipping industry, but only in one place. To be a tugboat is to be committed to a specific place and to know it intimately. Tugboats have to be nimble, maneuverable, and responsive to the slightest variation in the sea floor or the local currents. Tugboats are not especially impressive, mechanically or visually. But they are indispensable. Tugboats, you might say, are servants. They don't navigate for themselves—they navigate to bring other ships safely to shore.

Andy Crouch "Navigate . . . like a tugboat," Christianity Today FYI blog (4-11-17)

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:


Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

CEO of Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Models Servant Leadership

CEO of Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Models Servant Leadership

Cheryl A. Bachelder, the CEO of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, turned her company around with a focus on serving others. A committed Christian in the workplace, Bachelder is also the author ...

[ Read More ]
Ordinary Volunteer Finds Her Leadership Gift

Ordinary Volunteer Finds Her Leadership Gift

Leadership coach Karen Miller tells the following story about how she and her husband needed to identify and develop new leaders for a new church plant:

One Sunday morning Irene, a ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Together | Team Hoyt | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

Together | Team Hoyt | Igniter Media

Together, Dick &amp; Rick Hoyt have run in marathons, competed in triathlons and once even trekked 3,700 miles across America. What they have accomplished together is simply amazing when you consider that Rick cannot walk or talk. [ Read More ]
We Are Loved | Soul Refinery | Preaching Today Media

We Are Loved | Soul Refinery

So often we focus our attention on how much different we could be if only we kept our resolutions. This video reminds us that regardless of our ability to reach goals we set for ourselves, we are already created in God&apos;s image. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.