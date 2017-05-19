Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

When Companies Lose Focus, New Products Flop

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]When Companies Lose Focus, New Products Flop

The 24/7 Wall St. blog reviewed some of the greatest product launch blunders in recent times, including Google Glass, Burger King's Satisfries, the New Coke, and Windows Vista. Hindsight is 20/20, but many of these product gaffes were the result of a company losing focus on what they do best.

For instance, consider the Colgate Kitchen Entrée line (yep, the toothpaste people) first introduced in 1982. For some reason Americans didn't associate pre-prepared frozen meals with the name Colgate. Then there was Harley-Davidson's unfocused ventures into cologne, wine coolers, and aftershaves. They all bombed. In 1979 Clairol came out with Touch of Yogurt Shampoo, which caused confusion as some people started eating their shampoo for breakfast. Or consider PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay's 2005 foray into the lip balm industry. According to 24/7 Wall Street, "While Cheetos has been a popular snack for more than six decades, Cheetos-flavored lip balm failed to catch on with consumers." You think?

Matt Woodley, editor, PreachingToday.com; source: Michael Sauter, "50 Worst Product Flops of All Time," Wall Street 24/7 blog

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:


Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

"Field of Dreams": Choosing Priorities

Field of Dreams is a movie about baseball, pursuing a dream, and choosing life's priorities. Half way through the film, Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner, travels back in time ...

[ Read More ]

Johnny Unitas' Will to Win

The late Johnny Unitas has been called "the best quarterback ever," but he had to fight his way into the NFL. Dubbed "the Genius of the Huddle," Unitas played for 17 years and set ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.