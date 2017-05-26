Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Successful Athletes Who Love Being Coached

Successful Athletes Who Love Being Coached

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the best pro football players of all-time, but he still listens to his coaches. "I love being coached," Rodgers said. "I love talking football with smart coaches. I love the input, the dialogue, the conversation." ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Ordinary Volunteer Finds Her Leadership Gift

Ordinary Volunteer Finds Her Leadership Gift

Leadership coach Karen Miller tells the following story about how she and her husband needed to identify and develop new leaders for a new church plant:

One Sunday morning Irene, a ...
[ Read More ]
'Esquire' Shares Men's Lesson from Dad

'Esquire' Shares Men's Lesson from Dad

For over 16 years Esquire magazine has conducted over 300 interviews in which they ask famous athletes, actors, presidents, and business leaders the same question: "What's the best ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Love Advice | Flickering Mind Media | Preaching Today Media

Love Advice | Flickering Mind Media

A man receives “Love Advice” from a self proclaimed expert. Although his advice isn’t nearly as sound as he believes it to be. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.