Too Busy? Take a 'Shultz Hour.'

New York Times columnist David Leonhardt says we all need to take a regular "Shultz Hour." Leonhardt explains:

When George Shultz was Secretary of State in the 1980s, he liked to carve out one hour each week for quiet reflection. He sat down in his office with a pad of paper and pen, closed the door and told his secretary to interrupt ...

Business Leaders Often Feel Burnt Out

Srinivasan S. Pillay, a psychiatrist and an assistant clinical professor at Harvard Medical School who studies burnout, recently surveyed a random sample of 72 senior leaders and found ...

The Rush and Pressure of Modern Life

There is a pervasive form of contemporary violence. The rush and pressures of modern life are a form of its innate violence. To allow oneself to be carried away by a multitude of conflicting ...

Just Wait Call To Worship | Patchdrury | Preaching Today Media

It’s hard for some people to walk into church for the first time. It’s hard for some people to walk in for the 100th time. This video will communicate your desire for people to enter without anxiety, with no fear of judgement, and wait to hear from the Lord. [ Read More ]
Anxiety | Grave Garden | Preaching Today Media

An animation based video that goes through Matthew 6:25-33, where Jesus is teaching his Sermon on the Mount, and he discusses anxiety. [ Read More ]

