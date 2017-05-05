Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Heavy Metal Legend Writes a Worship Song

Heavy Metal Legend Writes a Worship Song

Tony Iommi has been hailed as the godfather of heavy metal for his role with Black Sabbath, the British group he cofounded in 1968. But the 68-year-old guitarist has just debuted his first composition since Black Sabbath announced their breakup, and it's anything but metal. In fact, it's religious.

"It's something we have started from scratch," ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

David Bowie: Not Quite an Atheist

David Bowie: Not Quite an Atheist

David Bowie, the rock singer who died in 2016, once wrote a song called "Seven" in which he proclaimed his non-belief in God: "The gods forgot they've made me so I forgot them to." ...

[ Read More ]

Hymn-Singing at the Core of 18th-Century Revival

One of the most notable, but least studied, aspects of the 18th-century revivals that led to the rise of modern evangelicalism was the disputed place of hymn-singing. In his very first ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Fun Galaxy Countdown | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Fun Galaxy Countdown | Playback Media

Flowing stardust drifts across this blue galaxy background. The appearance of constellations in the back gives the feeling of floating in deep space. A large circle is in the middle and a 5 minute countdown appears in yellow. This is a great background for starting Vacation Bible School, youth gatherings, or for any service any time of year! The Fun Galaxy Countdown Background is part of the Fun Galaxy Collection. [ Read More ]
Can You Keep Up Countdown 3 | Animated Praise | Preaching Today Media

Can You Keep Up Countdown 3 | Animated Praise

Help a young, cartoon version of King David perform his duties as a shepherd and practice using his sling. This fun and challenging countdown game is a great way to get kids excited and ready to learn about The Bible. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.