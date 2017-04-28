NFL Quarterback Says Performance Requires Going on Autopilot

Related Sermon Illustrations

What Actors Have Done to Prepare for a Role For her role in Black Swan, Natalie Portman trained with New York City Ballet dancer Mary Helen Bowers for eight hours a day, six days a week for the 12 months before the film started ... [ Read More ]

Blacksmith's Ancient Swords Illustrate Excellence In his book Deep Work, author Cal Newport provides an example of excellence—a blacksmith from Wisconsin named Ric Furrer. Furrer specializes in ancient and medieval metalworking ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine In the age of the internet we’re all aware of how the simplest ideas can go “viral” and spread across the globe in a matter of hours. Or how one small decision, to turn left instead of right, can alter the course of a person’s life. Even the massive redwood tree begins as a small seed. In this video a father sees enormous potential in his son. However, he knows that without time and commitment, this potential will go unfulfilled. And when his son faces adversity, he has to draw from his father’s encouragement to propel him to persevere as a musician. [ Read More ]

My Year | Hyper Pixels Media The start of a new year can be an exciting time, as we think about all the amazing plans that God has in store for His people. Use this new year’s mini-movie to encourage your church to renew their commitment to Christ and His plans. The upbeat song featured in this new years video is titled “This Is My Year” and is performed by Tim McMorris. [ Read More ]

More videos ...