NFL Quarterback Says Performance Requires Going on Autopilot
Any skill, art, or good habit requires more than knowledge. It also requires hours of training and practice. For instance, when Alec Baldwin asked NFL quarterback Andrew Luck what he thinks about when he drops back to pass, Luck said, "You don't want to think about it." Luck went on to describe how passing mechanics ...
