Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Developmentally Disabled Son Recognizes His Mother in Answer to Prayer

Developmentally Disabled Son Recognizes His Mother in Answer to Prayer

Chicago-area pastor Lee Eclov tells the following story about a woman named Cathy who had a profoundly developmentally disabled son.

When Nicholas was eight or nine years old [Eclov writes], Cathy came to me and asked if the elders of our church would anoint and pray for Nicholas in keeping with James 5:14-16. Cathy said she wasn't thinking that God might heal all Nicholas's ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Daughter Receives Mom's Letters 23 Years After Death

Daughter Receives Mom's Letters 23 Years After Death

For the longest time, Amanda Lemmond didn't have much of her mother to hold onto. She still has the stuffed animal bunny her mother gave her one Easter when she was a little girl. ...

[ Read More ]
Famous Sportscaster Adopts High-Needs Child

Famous Sportscaster Adopts High-Needs Child

Ernie Johnson Jr. is at the top of his game as a sportscaster for Turner Sports and CBS Sports—the lead TV voice for Major League Baseball (TBS), the host of Inside the NBA (TNT), ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Social Media Moms | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

Social Media Moms | Hyper Pixels Media

Mothers love posting pictures of their children to Social Media. These posts remind us that being a mother is one of the most difficult, and rewarding, jobs on the planet. It is also a calling given by God to raise up children in the likeness of the Lord. This Mother’s Day, use this video to let the Moms in your church know just how much you appreciate them! [ Read More ]
Follow The Instructions Countdown | KidzMatter | Preaching Today Media

Follow The Instructions Countdown | KidzMatter

This two minute countdown will get your children&apos;s ministry on its feet in more ways than one! [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.