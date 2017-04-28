Sermon Illustrations
Religion Is on the Decline but Guilt Persists
In a recent New York Times article, columnist David Brooks argues, "Religion my be in retreat, but guilt seems as powerfully present as ever." To make his point, Brooks quotes from a brilliant essay by Wlfred McClay called "The Strange Persistence of Guilt." Brooks writes:
Technology ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments