NBA Star Stephen Curry Plays by Different Rules
Steph Curry, one of the best basketball players to ever play in the NBA, is known for living out his Christian faith on and off the court. His mom, also a strong Christian, mentioned one way that his Christian faith has affected how he plays pro basketball: ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Good Housekeeping magazine listed the five most-common things guests notice when they enter our homes.
First, they spy piles of mail laying around, so keep an empty drawer in the kitchen ...
[ Read More
]
It's a well-known fact that mobile phones continue to store more and more of our personal information. What people might not realize, however, is how much information is stored not ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
The authenticity of our faith is always being tested, especially during Christmas. It’s not just our words that matter. It’s our genuine responses and actions that also speak to whether our faith is real.
[ Read More
]
A Palm Sunday countdown video with an international music bed to add to the authenticity. A great Palm Sunday video to kick off you Palm Sunday service.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments