Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

The Worst Mother's Day Gifts and Cards

The Worst Mother's Day Gifts and Cards

According to a British survey, 40 percent of moms have received an unwanted Mother's Day gift, but most of them were too polite to complain. Here's a partial list of the 30 worst Mother's Day gifts (according to moms who actually received these gifts):

  • Deodorant
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Cleaning supplies

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Mother Brings Peace During Crisis

Cindy Holmes is a writer and pediatric nurse in Houston, Texas. She wrote an article about a mother and child she got to know at the hospital who were both suffering from full-blown ...

[ Read More ]

A Child: A Bargain at $160,140

The government recently calculated the cost of raising a child from birth to 18 and came up with $160,140 for a middle-income family For those with kids, that figure leads to wild ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.