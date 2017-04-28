Scientist Argues that the Bible and Science Agree
In his book Amazing Truths; How the Bible and Science Agree, scientist and science writer Dr. Michael Guillen's argues that the Bible's view of the afterlife is not unscientific.
"I believe that when I die I shall rot," said Bertrand Russell, the noted British mathematician. Stephen Hawking, who has a simple, mechanical view of life and death, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Sarah Salviander is research scientist in the field of astrophysics. A lifelong atheist, Sarah became a theist as an undergraduate physics student, when she came to believe that the ...
[ Read More
]
In a popular interview posted on YouTube, scientist Leonard Mlodinow, who co-authored The Grand Design with Stephen Hawking, declared, "Science shows that God is not necessary to explain ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
In this video a woman has an automobile accident that leads to a near-death experience in which she perceives Hell as a vivid reality. When she wakes up in a hospital, her sister tries to convince her that Hell isn’t real and that her experience is easily explained away. This “explaining away” has always been a temptation, since many feel that a “loving God” could never punish people. In the original parable, Jesus tells the story of an affluent man who cannot imagine a reversal of fortune in the afterlife. He lived in luxury on earth but finds himself on the other side in hell.
[ Read More
]
If you were told that you had to jump out of a plane and were handed a parachute, would you take the parachute?
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments