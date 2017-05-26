Father Forever Changed His Son's Life by Loving God
Fifty years ago my dad and mom gave me a new Bible. It was my senior year in high school, the first week of two-a-day football practices, and I crawled home that day, bone tired. Mom made a special dinner for me, since it was my birthday, and dad gave ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In an interview with Rolling Stone, singer Elton John reflected on his father: "They wouldn't hold you, they wouldn't say they loved you. I was afraid of my father. I was walking on ...
[ Read More
]
The small island of Igloolik, in northern Canada is a bewildering place in the winter. The average temperature hovers at about 20 degrees below zero, thick sheets of sea ice cover ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Four years in the making, Promised Land films run 2-4 minutes in length and provide stunning cinematic views of each Biblical location that will deliver context and immersion into any sermon or teaching.
[ Read More
]
What would happen if we didn't just read the Bible, but truly approached it like an exploration? What if we sought to uncover the truth of who God is.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments