Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Father Forever Changed His Son's Life by Loving God

Father Forever Changed His Son's Life by Loving God

Fifty years ago my dad and mom gave me a new Bible. It was my senior year in high school, the first week of two-a-day football practices, and I crawled home that day, bone tired. Mom made a special dinner for me, since it was my birthday, and dad gave ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Elton John's Search for His Father's Love

Elton John's Search for His Father's Love

In an interview with Rolling Stone, singer Elton John reflected on his father: "They wouldn't hold you, they wouldn't say they loved you. I was afraid of my father. I was walking on ...

[ Read More ]
Inuit Hunters Losing Ability to Read Surroundings

Inuit Hunters Losing Ability to Read Surroundings

The small island of Igloolik, in northern Canada is a bewildering place in the winter. The average temperature hovers at about 20 degrees below zero, thick sheets of sea ice cover ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Promised Land: Coastal Region | Daily Audio Bible | Preaching Today Media

Promised Land: Coastal Region | Daily Audio Bible

Four years in the making, Promised Land films run 2-4 minutes in length and provide stunning cinematic views of each Biblical location that will deliver context and immersion into any sermon or teaching. [ Read More ]
Exploring Mark | Beck Design | Preaching Today Media

Exploring Mark | Beck Design

What would happen if we didn&apos;t just read the Bible, but truly approached it like an exploration? What if we sought to uncover the truth of who God is. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.