We Are Spending More Time on Facebook than Ever but Are Less Happy

New York Times writer Ross Douthat wrote an article warning people about what he called "the real threat to the human future." What is it? Douthat explains: "the one in your pocket ...

A newlywed wife discovers her husband's addiction to pornography. The two of them discuss its damaging effects on their relationship and how to move forward.

How do you recover from the guilt and shame of your past? Meet James, a man whose 20 years of heroin addiction destroyed everything he had, giving up his family and possessions for the street. Today, James has entered a new reality. “We have to be in relationships. We have to answer the hard questions,” says James. “That’s how we grow.” Watch as James enters a Christ-centered recovery community, and through surrendering he discovers the true source of forgiveness and restoration.