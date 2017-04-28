Christ in You Makes You Like a Superhero
To explain how Christ in us now labors to make us more human, not less, pastor/author Rankin Wilbourne used the following illustration:
Consider two superheroes, Batman and Spider-Man. Batman is a rich and strong man with lots of cool gadgets. His superpowers ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
There are heads growing on Tony Dighera's farm, and they're not made of lettuce. They're called "pumpkinsteins," and they look a lot like the Frankenstein creature that actor Boris ...
[ Read More
]
Occasionally the costumed street performers in New York City's Times Square fall on hard times. The ordinary folks dressed up as Spider-Man, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Mickey and Minnie ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
Your culture is your system of beliefs and assumptions. Culture fuels values and values drive behavior. Jesus doesn’t just want to change your behavior. He wants to shift your culture. A great video for a series on values, teachings of Jesus, etc.
[ Read More
]
You are not alone in your struggle with self-injury. Maybe you do it when you're feeling alone, numb, scared, vulnerable, depressed, angry, melancholy, etc. Maybe you think about it all the time. Maybe it's one of those things that you do once in a great while and find tremendous relief from it.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments