Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Police Officer Forgives Teen Who Paralyzed Him

Police Officer Forgives Teen Who Paralyzed Him

On July 12, 1986, Steven McDonald, a twenty-nine-year-old police officer on patrol in Central Park, stopped to question three teenagers about a bicycle theft. The oldest, a fifteen-year-old, took out a gun and shot him in the head, neck, and arm. McDonald was rushed to a hospital, where surgeons told his wife that he would be paralyzed from the neck ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Ordinary Missionary Honored in India for Her Forgiveness

Ordinary Missionary Honored in India for Her Forgiveness

Vishal Mangalwadi, a Christian leader from India, writes movingly of the impact that Gladys Stains had on his nation. Gladys and her husband, Graham, and their sons, had devoted their ...

[ Read More ]

Bereaved Family Extends Grace to Physician

In his book Unexpected Blessings, Cameron Lee includes a story related to him by a friend, involving the death of the friend's baby sister.

During the third month of my sister's life, ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Mom | Motion Design Media | Preaching Today Media

Mom | Motion Design Media

This Mother&apos;s Day video, by Motion Design Media, simply and elegantly shows the character traits of moms. [ Read More ]
Lonely People | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

Lonely People | Igniter Media

The true stories highlighted in this vignette confirm that this world is not as it should be. Jesus declared that we would encounter struggles and pain, but He also urged us to never despair for He has overcome this world. Recorded by Jars of Clay. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.