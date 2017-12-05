Forger Deceives Art Dealer with Celebrity Counterfeit
In our celebrity-crazed culture it's not surprising that people go crazy for memorabilia. For instance, the red leather jacket Michael Jackson wore for his Thriller video sold for over $1.5 million in 2011, and a John Lennon piano sold for over $2 million. But this appetite for celebrity souvenirs had spawned a lucrative ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In an interview with New York Magazine, Lady Gaga said,
What I've discovered is that in art, as in music, there's a lot of truth—and then there's a lie. The artist is essentially ...
[ Read More
]
Based on actual events, In The Heart of the Sea is a 2015 recounting of a New England whaling ship's sinking by a colossal white whale in 1820. The disaster would inspire Herman Melville's ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Flowing stardust drifts across this blue galaxy background. The appearance of constellations in the back gives the feeling of floating in deep space. A large circle is in the middle and a 5 minute countdown appears in yellow. This is a great background for starting Vacation Bible School, youth gatherings, or for any service any time of year! The Fun Galaxy Countdown Background is part of the Fun Galaxy Collection.
[ Read More
]
Are Christians able to use their outward appearance to resonate with similar people that aren’t believers? Bold: it’s easier said than done.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments