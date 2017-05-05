Sermon Illustrations
The Jekyll and Hyde Nature of Motherhood
In her sermon "The Jekyll and Hyde of Motherhood," Nancy Ortberg talks about how motherhood brings out the best (the Jekyll character in the famous book) and the worst (the Hyde character) in most women. Nancy says:
When I became a mother, I found a Jekyll inside of me. For the first time there was a person in my life whom I loved more than I loved myself. I was doing unselfish things because I wanted to. I was becoming a patient and kind, calm, reasonable, generous, thoughtful, loving person. I thought, This is a good ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments