Kids Try to Describe Love to an Illustrator

Related Sermon Illustrations

"Addicted to Love": The Object of Our Creator's Affection Addicted to Love tells the story of a small-town astronomer by the name of Sam (Matthew Broderick) whose love for his girlfriend Linda (Kelly Preston) is deeply tested. Sam's romantic ... [ Read More ]

Marilyn Monroe's One Moment of Feeling Loved A freelance reporter from the New York Times once interviewed Marilyn Monroe. She was aware of Marilyn's past and the fact that during her early years Marilyn had been shuffled from ... [ Read More ]

Related videos

Reveal Beauty | The Work of the People North America can tend to be like the "Disneyland experience." So how do Christian artists exist? Scotty Smith invites us to remain in the broken places and come up with new categories of beauty. [ Read More ]

