Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Visual Effects Artist Creates Dramatic Trailer to Sell Used Car

Visual Effects Artist Creates Dramatic Trailer to Sell Used Car

Convincing someone to buy a used car can sometimes require a certain level of ingenuity, especially if the automobile has seen better days. Ingenuity would be an understatement, however, for Eugene Romanovsky (an Israel-based visual effects artist), who developed a full-blown ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

"The Big Kahuna": Living with Regrets

The Big Kahuna follows three sales representatives of a lubricant company as they attend a business conference in Wichita, Kansas. These salesmen prepare to host a reception in the ...

[ Read More ]

"Win a Date with Tad Hamilton": Finding a Good Influence

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton is a romantic comedy set in the rural town of Frazier's Bottom, West Virginia. Tad Hamilton (Josh Duhamel) is a Hollywood heartthrob whose movie career ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.