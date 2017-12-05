New Commercial Pairs Together People of Opposite Political Opinions
It seems everything we see in media has a political tinge to it these days, and television commercials appear to be no exception. Some have been offering perspectives of conservative nostalgia, while others liberal idealism—but one recent ad (produced by Heineken) seems to attempt to straddle these ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
When Michelle Attaway moved in with her boyfriend, Jay, for a life of drugs and partying, she assumed Jay's parents would turn their back on them in disgust. So it was a bit shocking ...
[ Read More
]
In his book, The Enormous Exception, Earl Palmer tells about a pre-med undergrad at the University of California Berkley who became a Christian after a long journey through doubts ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
How can we more fully understand that we were once orphaned and abandoned, but God has brought us into His great and global family? Watch as the Ivey family actively waits and struggles to adopt 4-year old Amos, a child who was orphaned in Haiti. Experience God’s heart in the embrace of a father as he “closes” the door of abandonment for Amos, and opens up a new world of love and acceptance.
[ Read More
]
A powerful and inspiring Baptism promo/teaser to set the tone for your Baptism Service! A great tool for proclaiming Baptism as the public acceptance of Christ's gift of Salvation.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments