Child Gives Up Stuffed Moose to Keep Police Officer Safe
At a routine traffic stop last year, 5-year old Mackenzie Brown sacrificially gave up her own stuffed moose toy to a Pennsylvania police officer, hoping it would help keep him safe. "She was holding a stuffed moose out of the window and tried giving him to me," the police officer said ...
