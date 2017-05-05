Sermon Illustrations

Child Gives Up Stuffed Moose to Keep Police Officer Safe

At a routine traffic stop last year, 5-year old Mackenzie Brown sacrificially gave up her own stuffed moose toy to a Pennsylvania police officer, hoping it would help keep him safe. "She was holding a stuffed moose out of the window and tried giving him to me," the police officer said ...

