Uber Names Top Forgotten Items in 'Lost and Found' Index

Related Sermon Illustrations

A Modern Parable of a Lost Brother Anton Pilipa of Toronto suffers from mental illness. Five years ago, feeling he wanted his space, he moved into his own apartment. A few short days later, without any notice, he went ... [ Read More ]

Pine Needle HELP Leads Rescuers to Lost Man Mike Vilhauer just wanted to go fishing. Luck wasn't with him. After wandering a short distance from his route to look for crickets to use as bait, Vilhauer soon became lost. He was ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Incarnation | Harvest Media ‘The Incarnation’ is a wonderful piece of typography used to explain what it really meant when Christ The Lord came down to earth from the Heavens. What it really meant for us when he chose to walk among us and to teach us. This piece is a simple yet effective way to open the minds of your congregation. [ Read More ]

The Man And The Birds | Igniter Media The Man & The Birds is a fictional account of a man struggling with the Truth of Christmas who finds revelation in an unexpected place. Use it to shed light on the mystery of Christ's incarnation. [ Read More ]

More videos ...