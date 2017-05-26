Sermon Illustrations
'Rubbish Party' Wins Seat in Scottish Election
Politics headlines may constantly flood the news, but in case you missed it, here's a headline that came out of the United Kingdom recently: "Scotland's One-Woman Rubbish Party Wins Seat in Local Elections." Yes, the Rubbish Party.
In a vote that filled three seats on a local council, Sally Cogley—the woman behind ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments