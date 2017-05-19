Students' Plan to Steal Final Exam Goes Wrong
Finals are finishing up at schools across the country, and for one University of Kentucky student, the stress of a statistics exam was enough to get him to break into his professor's office in the middle of the night—by climbing through the air duct, no less.
"It was a simple plan," reports The New York Times. ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Griffin T. Campbell, 49, of Philadelphia, faces six counts of third degree murder, six counts of involuntary manslaughter and 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person after ...
[ Read More
]
Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius depicts the story of the legendary golfer. In the early 1920s, Jones retired at the age of 28 as an amateur, yet captured golf's most elusive prize, the ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
This humorous video is a tribute to the awesome skills of fathers everywhere – in particular, their hilarious dad jokes (perhaps more cheesy than funny!) It reminds us that a father’s sense of fun, his joy, love, strength and wisdom all reflect God’s character. Let us give them the honor and respect they deserve today, tomorrow and every day!
[ Read More
]
Love is a small word, with a big heart. Love is at the core of God’s character and should be the heartbeat of our lives as Christians. Based on 1 Corinthians 13, “Love Has a Big Heart” is a great fit for Valentine’s Day or any message about love.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments