Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Nordstrom's Expensive 'Dirty Jeans' Gain Internet Infamy

Nordstrom's Expensive 'Dirty Jeans' Gain Internet Infamy

A pair of Nordstrom jeans is leaving the Internet wondering if someone's playing a (literally) dirty joke.

Head to Nordstrom's website and you can find a pair of mud-stained, "heavily distressed" jeans available for purchase. The retailer says these jeans "embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Six Ways People Find Meaning in Work

Six Ways People Find Meaning in Work

American essayist, historian, and philosopher Henry David Thoreau wrote: "It is not enough to be industrious. So are the ants." The British science magazine New Scientist recently ...

[ Read More ]

"Dummer" School Seeks Name Change

What’s in a name? For many, a name is closely linked with identity and worth. That may explain why the oldest independent boarding school in the United States believes it’s time for ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Fun Galaxy Countdown | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Fun Galaxy Countdown | Playback Media

Flowing stardust drifts across this blue galaxy background. The appearance of constellations in the back gives the feeling of floating in deep space. A large circle is in the middle and a 5 minute countdown appears in yellow. This is a great background for starting Vacation Bible School, youth gatherings, or for any service any time of year! The Fun Galaxy Countdown Background is part of the Fun Galaxy Collection. [ Read More ]
Be Bold | Building Worship | Preaching Today Media

Be Bold | Building Worship

Are Christians able to use their outward appearance to resonate with similar people that aren’t believers? Bold: it’s easier said than done. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.