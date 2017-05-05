Hungry Eight-Year-Old Drives to McDonald's

What would you do for a cheeseburger?

If you're an eight-year-old Ohio boy whose parents have already gone to bed, then you might just watch some YouTube videos to teach yourself how to drive, grab your little sister, and head to the closest McDonald's.

According to the local police, the boy "got a sudden urge for a Mickey D's cheeseburger"—unfortunately, ...