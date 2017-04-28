Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Twitter Imagines New United Airlines Mottos after Scandal

Twitter Imagines New United Airlines Mottos after Scandal

If you read, watch, or listen to the news at all, you probably heard a story about a certain United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville (in April 2017). In a "disturbing scene captured on cellphone videos," a passenger was forcibly removed from an overbooked flight; he "screamed as a security officer wrestled him out of his seat and dragged him down the aisle ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Athletes Blame Woes on Defective Soccer Balls

Athletes Blame Woes on Defective Soccer Balls

During the 2002 Soccer World Cup, Adidas introduced their Fevernova soccer ball, which featured a new design that was supposed to make the ball follow a more predicable flight pattern ...

[ Read More ]

CEO Learns What Happens When You Run out of People to Blame

A CEO has taken on a new job, and the outgoing CEO says to him, "Sometimes you'll make wrong choices. You will. You'll mess up. When that happens, I have prepared three envelopes for ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Together | Soul Refinery | Preaching Today Media

Together | Soul Refinery

Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no &quot;I&quot; in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God&apos;s kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ. [ Read More ]
It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf | Preaching Today Media

It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf

There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you “lost” in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you’re headed. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.