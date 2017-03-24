Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

The Crucifixion of Jesus Is Unique Among Famous Deaths

The Crucifixion of Jesus Is Unique Among Famous Deaths

There have been many famous deaths in world history; we might think of John F. Kennedy, or Marie Antoinette, or Cleopatra, but we do not refer to "the assassination," "the guillotining," or "the poisoning." Such references would be incomprehensible. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Tim Keller: Christ Took on Our Rejection

Tim Keller: Christ Took on Our Rejection

No greater pain has ever been experienced on any level than the hell of Christ suffering in this moment. But why? Because he carried all of that pain, sin, guilt, and shame in that ...

[ Read More ]
Cross Reveals the World We Have and the God We Have

Cross Reveals the World We Have and the God We Have

Author Henri Nouwen tells the story of a family he knew in Paraguay. The father, a doctor, spoke out against the military regime there and its human rights abuses. Local police took ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Communion Intro | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Communion Intro | Freebridge Media

The work of Jesus on the cross is something we should never forget. His suffering, His body and His blood were given for us. We were bought with a price, redeemed by love and set free from our sins. [ Read More ]
The Blood | OneWay Arts | Preaching Today Media

The Blood | OneWay Arts

It remits our sins and gives life to those who consume it. Is is the means by which Jesus becomes our atonement through faith. It redeems us and brings peace and reconciliation to God. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.