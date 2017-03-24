The Crucifixion of Jesus Is Unique Among Famous Deaths

Related Sermon Illustrations

Tim Keller: Christ Took on Our Rejection No greater pain has ever been experienced on any level than the hell of Christ suffering in this moment. But why? Because he carried all of that pain, sin, guilt, and shame in that ... [ Read More ]

Cross Reveals the World We Have and the God We Have Author Henri Nouwen tells the story of a family he knew in Paraguay. The father, a doctor, spoke out against the military regime there and its human rights abuses. Local police took ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Communion Intro | Freebridge Media The work of Jesus on the cross is something we should never forget. His suffering, His body and His blood were given for us. We were bought with a price, redeemed by love and set free from our sins. [ Read More ]

The Blood | OneWay Arts It remits our sins and gives life to those who consume it. Is is the means by which Jesus becomes our atonement through faith. It redeems us and brings peace and reconciliation to God. [ Read More ]

More videos ...