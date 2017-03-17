Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Pine Needle HELP Leads Rescuers to Lost Man

Pine Needle HELP Leads Rescuers to Lost Man

Mike Vilhauer just wanted to go fishing. Luck wasn't with him. After wandering a short distance from his route to look for crickets to use as bait, Vilhauer soon became lost. He was unable to reach police due to a weak cell phone signal, and made several unsuccessful attempts at finding his way back. Vilhauer managed to stay alive by drinking ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Search for Wedding Ring Tossed Out In Trash

Search for Wedding Ring Tossed Out In Trash

What would you do if your wedding band ended up in a garbage truck? Do you make arrangements to get it replaced or search through literally tons of trash? Collen Dyckman said she accidentally ...

[ Read More ]
A Modern Parable of a Lost Brother

A Modern Parable of a Lost Brother

Anton Pilipa of Toronto suffers from mental illness. Five years ago, feeling he wanted his space, he moved into his own apartment. A few short days later, without any notice, he went ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Incarnation | Harvest Media | Preaching Today Media

The Incarnation | Harvest Media

‘The Incarnation’ is a wonderful piece of typography used to explain what it really meant when Christ The Lord came down to earth from the Heavens. What it really meant for us when he chose to walk among us and to teach us. This piece is a simple yet effective way to open the minds of your congregation. [ Read More ]
The Man And The Birds | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

The Man And The Birds | Igniter Media

The Man &amp; The Birds is a fictional account of a man struggling with the Truth of Christmas who finds revelation in an unexpected place. Use it to shed light on the mystery of Christ&apos;s incarnation. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.