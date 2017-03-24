What We Believe About Our Future Controls How We Experience Our Present
Imagine you have two women of the same age, the same socioeconomic status, the same educational level, and even the same temperament. You hire both of them and say to each, "You are part of an assembly line, and I want you to put part A into slot B and then hand what you have assembled ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In 1912, medical missionary Dr. William Leslie went to live and minister to tribal people in a remote corner of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. After 17 years he returned to ...
[ Read More
]
How much can an adult endure? If you're ever stranded in the wilderness, are caught in a burning building, or find that your scuba tank has run out of oxygen, remember these survival ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
This powerful short film presents the Gospel through timelapse painting, from creation to the resurrection & all of eternity. A simple but poetic voiceover combines with modern music to tell the story of God creating the universe, the fall of mankind, Christ coming to earth, the crucifixion, Easter, and the glorious promise of heaven. Special thanks to Jason Jaspersen, the genius behind the art.
[ Read More
]
With powerful music and images, this Easter mini-movie will provide an emotional introduction to your Easter worship service or Easter sermon celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments