Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

U.S. Hit by 'Cost Disease'

U.S. Hit by 'Cost Disease'

There might be good reasons why many of us feel stressed by financial challenges. Economists have a term for our rising costs—they call it "Cost Disease." Here's how one researcher summarized all the stats about this "disease":

So, to summarize: ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Nearly Half of Americans Ashamed of Debt

Nearly Half of Americans Ashamed of Debt

There is, apparently, a stigma attached to carrying credit card debt. More than a third of Americans say they would be embarrassed to let others know that they are not paying off their ...

[ Read More ]

Americans Are Spending Even When They Can’t Afford It

A December, 2010 article in Newsweek argues that after a brief period of cutting back Americans are starting to spend again—whether they can afford it or not. Some experts call ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

There's Something About Benjamin | CentralFilms | Preaching Today Media

There's Something About Benjamin | CentralFilms

An obnoxious $100 bill runs rampant over an average guy. This is what happens when money takes over. [ Read More ]
Making Change #1 | Central Creative | Preaching Today Media

Making Change #1 | Central Creative

Dave Briggs discusses simple steps to achieve financial freedom through budgeting. These tips will help you save money and change spending habits. Part 1. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.