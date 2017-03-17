A Modern Parable of a Lost Brother
Anton Pilipa of Toronto suffers from mental illness. Five years ago, feeling he wanted his space, he moved into his own apartment. A few short days later, without any notice, he went missing. No one could find him. His brother Stefan said, "There isn't much you can do when someone disappears. Try posters. Call the Police. Drive around the neighborhood. And then ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In the film The Water Diviner, Russell Crowe portrays an Australian farmer, Joshua Connor, who allows his three sons to enlist with the ANZAC troops in World War I. All three of them ...
[ Read More
]
Mike Vilhauer just wanted to go fishing. Luck wasn't with him. After wandering a short distance from his route to look for crickets to use as bait, Vilhauer soon became lost. He was ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
‘The Incarnation’ is a wonderful piece of typography used to explain what it really meant when Christ The Lord came down to earth from the Heavens. What it really meant for us when he chose to walk among us and to teach us. This piece is a simple yet effective way to open the minds of your congregation.
[ Read More
]
The Man & The Birds is a fictional account of a man struggling with the Truth of Christmas who finds revelation in an unexpected place. Use it to shed light on the mystery of Christ's incarnation.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments