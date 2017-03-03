Rock Star Reflects on His Mortality

More Sermon illustrations ...

In this video a woman has an automobile accident that leads to a near-death experience in which she perceives Hell as a vivid reality. When she wakes up in a hospital, her sister tries to convince her that Hell isn’t real and that her experience is easily explained away. This “explaining away” has always been a temptation, since many feel that a “loving God” could never punish people. In the original parable, Jesus tells the story of an affluent man who cannot imagine a reversal of fortune in the afterlife. He lived in luxury on earth but finds himself on the other side in hell.