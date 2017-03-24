Man Robs Same Store Three Times for Candy

Related Sermon Illustrations

Actor Jeff Bridges Refused Dad's Advice In an interview for Rolling Stone, actor Jeff Bridges was asked what advice he wished he would have received at age 20. Bridges said: I got the advice—I just didn't take it! ... [ Read More ]

Involuntary Actions Are Trained Like a Fighter Pilot Can we be guilty for sinful responses that seem to erupt in us automatically? Can we really consider sin voluntary if it is not consciously chosen? Consider the following illustration ... [ Read More ]

Deidox James | Deidox How do you recover from the guilt and shame of your past? Meet James, a man whose 20 years of heroin addiction destroyed everything he had, giving up his family and possessions for the street. Today, James has entered a new reality. “We have to be in relationships. We have to answer the hard questions,” says James. “That’s how we grow.” Watch as James enters a Christ-centered recovery community, and through surrendering he discovers the true source of forgiveness and restoration. [ Read More ]

Change The Story | Motion Worship This outreach-focused sermon illustration mini-movie depicts a wide variety of people struggling alone with difficult situations, with motion tracked text telling their stories. In the second half, their lives are transformed by someone who reached out to them. This powerful piece tackles themes of mentorship, small groups, recovery, addiction, and evangelism. [ Read More ]

