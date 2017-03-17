The Jazz Musician Who Had to Improvise with Disabled Hand

Unless you're a true jazz aficionado you've probably never heard of Horace Parlan who made news headlines recently (February 2017) because the 86-year-old musician died on February 23rd. According to his obituary in The New York Times, "Horace Lumont Parlan was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 19, 1931. His parents, who adopted him when he was a few weeks old, gave him piano ...