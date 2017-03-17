Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

The Jazz Musician Who Had to Improvise with Disabled Hand

The Jazz Musician Who Had to Improvise with Disabled Hand

Unless you're a true jazz aficionado you've probably never heard of Horace Parlan who made news headlines recently (February 2017) because the 86-year-old musician died on February 23rd. According to his obituary in The New York Times, "Horace Lumont Parlan was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 19, 1931. His parents, who adopted him when he was a few weeks old, gave him piano ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Boy Ministers with No Arms or Legs

Thousands are coming to hear him preach. His ministry has gone global. He has a new book coming out. That's quite a résumé for a boy without any arms or legs!

Nick Vujicic, ...

[ Read More ]

How to Give Glory to God

The glory of God is man fully alive.

—Irenaeus, early Church Father (died c. 200)

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

I Have Decided | OneWay Arts | Preaching Today Media

I Have Decided | OneWay Arts

There’s a little known story behind the timeless hymn we sing. A hymn that was written out of faith in God. Trusting in Jesus and putting behind the former things of our past and looking to the cross for our future. [ Read More ]
Mountain Countdown | OneWay Arts | Preaching Today Media

Mountain Countdown | OneWay Arts

Mountain Countdown is a 5 minute countdown for service with a nature theme. Flows with the Mountains Vol 1 bundle. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.