Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Classic Monopoly Game Piece Voted Out By Fans

Classic Monopoly Game Piece Voted Out By Fans

Alas, the Monopoly thimble is no more. Back when the iconic board game was introduced during the Great Depression, players could choose from a variety of game pieces, including the top hat, boot, iron, racecar, and dog. Parker Brothers, the creators of the game, have cycled game pieces in ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Australia's GPS Was Off Because the Whole Country Moved

Australia's GPS Was Off Because the Whole Country Moved

Australia is moving. This isn't so surprising—all the continents are on the move, and Australia drifts 70 millimeters to the northeast every year. Australia was once connected ...

[ Read More ]
How to Make God's Clear Words Ambiguous

How to Make God's Clear Words Ambiguous

Lee Strobel uses the following illustration to highlight the moral rebellion that makes clear truths of Scripture much more ambiguous than they are.

Imagine a daughter and her boyfriend ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.