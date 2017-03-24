Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

Airplane Passenger's Threats over $12 Blanket Causes Havoc

Airplane Passenger's Threats over $12 Blanket Causes Havoc

Recently, a plane full of Hawaii-bound passengers suddenly found itself landing in Los Angeles after a passenger began to fight with an airline employee over something he found to be quite unjust: a $12 blanket.

According to CNN, "The 66-year-old man threatened the worker after he was ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Nearly 80 Percent of Drivers Have Expressed 'Significant Anger'

Nearly 80 Percent of Drivers Have Expressed 'Significant Anger'

According to a new study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly 80 percent of U.S. drivers expressed significant anger, aggression, or road rage behind the wheel at least ...

[ Read More ]

"Mystery Men": Dealing with Anger

Mystery Men is a movie about a gang of misfit superheroes attempting to find their place among the more established heroes and villains of the world. Their ringleader is Mr. Furious, ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Stressed Out | CentralFilms | Preaching Today Media

Stressed Out | CentralFilms

Several people in stressful situations completely &quot;lose it&quot; as opera music plays. [ Read More ]
Fool | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Fool | Freebridge Media

Foolishness is found in many places. It’s found in the inability to listen, uncontrolled anger, lying, arrogance, slander and Godlessness. But wisdom is found in a life centered on Jesus. A life which seeks His glory, His desires and His will. Do you live a wise life…or the life of a fool? [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.