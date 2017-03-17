Metropolitan Museum of Art Offers 'Workout' Tour
Maybe you've visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City before—but you've never visited it like this. Right now, the Met is experimenting with a "Museum Workout," defined as "part performance, part workout, part art tour."
Here's how it works: A small group comes together at the museum before it opens, then ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
For most Americans Arvo Pärt isn't exactly a household name. But the Estonian composer of classical and sacred music has won numerous international awards and honorary doctorates. ...
[ Read More
]
On October 30, 2010, more than six hundred Philadelphia-area singers circulated nonchalantly among the Saturday morning shoppers in the large Macy's store in downtown Philadelphia. ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
We serve a Mighty King, A Precious Savior, A Holy Lord and a Righteous Redeemer. His very character proves Him to be worthy of our praise. His nature alone should draw us to our knees in adoration and worship! <br /> <br /> Scripture: Psalm 150:6, John 4:24, Psalm 103:1, Isaiah 25:1, Psalm 68:4-5, Psalm 66:17, Psalm 105:1, Romans 10:9, Hebrews 12:1-2
[ Read More
]
Throughout the course of his public ministry, Jesus knew both the adoration and desertion of the crowds.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments