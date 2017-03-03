Sermon Illustrations
Man Hopes Wal-Mart Sign Will Fall on His Head
Walmart is no stranger to interesting characters—there's even a calendar featuring its eclectic clientele. But a recent Texas patron went to his local Walmart for a very specific purpose: to be knocked unconscious. According to Global News, Manuel Garcia "stood underneath a dangling ...
Larry Trotter
WARNING: this was a joke! make sure you don't tell this as though he actually intended to get a lawsuit. It was just a joke. Still a useful illustration, but get the story straight here: http://globalnews.ca/news/3255575/man-stands-under-dangling-walmart-sign-fo r-2-days-hoping-to-get-hit-sue-them/