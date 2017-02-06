Sermon Illustrations
Win or Lose this Christian Athlete Is the Same Happy Guy
Steph Curry, one of the best basketball players to ever play in the NBA, is known for living out his Christian faith on and off the court. Curry's wife, Ayesha, noted how he reacted after he lost the NBA championship in 2016:
As great an athlete as my husband is, one of his greatest gifts is his ability to keep losses in perspective. Last season could have devastated some people, changed their being, their whole personality. Steph was down for a little bit, and he wanted to reflect on how things could have been different. But by 'a little bit,' I mean two days—three at most. Steph wants that championship as much as anybody ever could. But he doesn't need that ring to complete his own sense of who he is and what he's worth. Win or lose, he's the same happy guy.
Andrew Corsello, "The Revenge of Stephen Curry, the Happy Warrior," GQ (4-17-17)
