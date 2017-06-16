Sermon Illustrations

We Long for 'The Village' Connection We Never Had

Author Bunmi Laditan wrote a powerful essay a few years back called "I Miss the Village." In it she says that she goes throughout her everyday tasks in her "four-walled house while the world buzzes around me busy and fast." She talks of raising her child in her home, but missing something she calls "the village I ...

