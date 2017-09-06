Sermon Illustrations
Our Ability to Forgive Starts with Realizing We Are Forgiven
Mark Dever, who pastors a church among the rich and powerful people of Washington D.C., shares about how he and his wife walk their dogs around Congressional Cemetery on Capitol Hill. They often pass by the names of many people who were quite important ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments