Sermon Illustrations
Porn Use among Young Adults Surges when No One Helps Them
According to Barna Research, more than half of teens seek out pornography, and the numbers are much higher for young adults (ages 18 to 24). Even when they aren't actively seeking it out, nearly 80 percent of teens and young adults say they regularly ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments