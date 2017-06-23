Sermon Illustrations
A Sailboat Is Useless without Wind, So Is a Believer without the Spirit
Imagine that you've decided to go sailing. The problem is that you know next to nothing about sailing. So you to the store and you purchase several books to find out what's involved. You carefully read them and then you talk to a veteran sailor who answers questions for you. The next day, you ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments