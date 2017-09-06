Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Successful Sports Team Captains Are Rarely Stars

Successful Sports Team Captains Are Rarely Stars

In his book about famous sports team captains titled The Captain Class, Sam Walker examines the hidden forces that create the world's greatest sports teams. Here's one of his surprising findings about one of the characteristics that makes for a great team captain: they took care of tough, unglamorous ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Chick-fil-A CEO Cleans Taco Bell Bathroom

Chick-fil-A CEO Cleans Taco Bell Bathroom

Rick Warren recently told a about Dan Cathy, the President and CEO of the Chick-fil-A. Cathy was in southern California checking on some new Chick-fil-A restaurants their company was ...

[ Read More ]

Comedian Stephen Colbert Advises Graduates on Service

During a commencement address at his alma mater, Northwestern University, the comedian Stephen Colbert offered some wise words for life:

After I graduated from [Northwestern], I moved ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Fall Festival Promo | Centerline New Media | Preaching Today Media

Fall Festival Promo | Centerline New Media

After failing the year before, two church staff members try to come up with new ideas for this year&apos;s Fall Festival. [ Read More ]
Merry Christmas From The Staff | Wheelhouse | Preaching Today Media

Merry Christmas From The Staff | Wheelhouse

Great motion slide for your church service. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.