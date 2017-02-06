Best-Selling Rap Star Rages Against Absent Father
With eleven Grammy awards, Eminem is the biggest-selling rapper of the last decade. So it is clear the message in his style of music is resonating and connecting with a very diverse audience, especially young men. In this autobiographical song, "Cleaning ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Mitch Albom, the author of the international best-seller Tuesdays with Morrie, wrote a short article for Father's Day titled "When did fathers become expendable?" Albom described what ...
[ Read More
]
In an interview with Rolling Stone, singer Elton John reflected on his father: "They wouldn't hold you, they wouldn't say they loved you. I was afraid of my father. I was walking on ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
A husband confronts his wife about her anger issues and fights for his family.
[ Read More
]
Originally by Matt Redman. Yancy and their Kidmin Worship Series puts their spin on this modern worship classic. All ages will be inspired to worship and give thanks for the many blessings we’ve been given. Download includes 3 Files: Full, Split and Instruments Only.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments