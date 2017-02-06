Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Best-Selling Rap Star Rages Against Absent Father

Best-Selling Rap Star Rages Against Absent Father

With eleven Grammy awards, Eminem is the biggest-selling rapper of the last decade. So it is clear the message in his style of music is resonating and connecting with a very diverse audience, especially young men. In this autobiographical song, "Cleaning ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Gift of a Good Father

The Gift of a Good Father

Mitch Albom, the author of the international best-seller Tuesdays with Morrie, wrote a short article for Father's Day titled "When did fathers become expendable?" Albom described what ...

[ Read More ]
Elton John's Search for His Father's Love

Elton John's Search for His Father's Love

In an interview with Rolling Stone, singer Elton John reflected on his father: "They wouldn't hold you, they wouldn't say they loved you. I was afraid of my father. I was walking on ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Angry | Bed Head Media | Preaching Today Media

Angry | Bed Head Media

A husband confronts his wife about her anger issues and fights for his family. [ Read More ]
10,000 Reasons Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Yancy | Preaching Today Media

10,000 Reasons Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Yancy

Originally by Matt Redman. Yancy and their Kidmin Worship Series puts their spin on this modern worship classic. All ages will be inspired to worship and give thanks for the many blessings we’ve been given. Download includes 3 Files: Full, Split and Instruments Only. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.