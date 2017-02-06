Best-Selling Rap Star Rages Against Absent Father

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Gift of a Good Father Mitch Albom, the author of the international best-seller Tuesdays with Morrie, wrote a short article for Father's Day titled "When did fathers become expendable?" Albom described what ... [ Read More ]

Elton John's Search for His Father's Love In an interview with Rolling Stone, singer Elton John reflected on his father: "They wouldn't hold you, they wouldn't say they loved you. I was afraid of my father. I was walking on ... [ Read More ]

Angry | Bed Head Media A husband confronts his wife about her anger issues and fights for his family. [ Read More ]

10,000 Reasons Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Yancy Originally by Matt Redman. Yancy and their Kidmin Worship Series puts their spin on this modern worship classic. All ages will be inspired to worship and give thanks for the many blessings we’ve been given. Download includes 3 Files: Full, Split and Instruments Only. [ Read More ]

