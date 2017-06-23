Who We Are Is More Important than what We Do

Related Sermon Illustrations

Tom Hanks on the Fear of Faking It In his new film (2016), A Hologram for the King, Tom Hanks plays a middle-aged American businessman who is sent to Saudi Arabia for a special project. The film addresses an important ... [ Read More ]

Tom Hanks's Self-Doubt in 'A Hologram for the King' In his new film, A Hologram for the King, Tom Hanks plays a middle-aged American businessman who is sent to Saudi Arabia, where the king is planning to build a new city in the middle ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Easter Anthem: Skit Guys | Skit Guys Studios In this moving call to worship we are reminded of what Jesus did for us and how His actions define Him. Because He rose from the grave, we know that Jesus is the author and perfecter of our lives. He is our security and significance. Use this during Easter services to remind people what Jesus has done and who He is. [ Read More ]

The Prodigal | Covenant Love Church Media Performed as a short-film, you will experience a modern-day story unfold of a son who receives his inheritance from his father and spends it unwisely. His actions lead to harsh consequences but as his father prays, his son returns. [ Read More ]

More videos